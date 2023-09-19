K.Flay announces intimate MONO: Live in Stereo tour

Giant Music

By Josh Johnson

K.Flay has announced a North American tour in support of her new album, MONO.

The outing, dubbed the MONO: Live in Stereo, kicks off in March 2024 and features the "Blood in the Cut" artist playing two shows in intimate venues across seven cities: Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and San Francisco.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KFlay.com.

MONO, which features the single "Raw Raw," was released Friday, September 15. It reflects K.Flay's experience after suddenly losing hearing in her right ear in 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

