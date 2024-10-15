K.Flay announces new EP, 'I'm Making Friends with the Silence'

K.Flay has announced a new EP called I'm Making Friends with the Silence.

The six-track set, due out Nov. 12, includes "softer" versions of songs off K.Flay's 2023 album, MONO, which took its name from the "Blood in the Cut" artist losing hearing in her right ear.

"After I lost my hearing, I was determined to make a big, experimental modern rock record," K.Flay says. "That's MONO, and I'm so proud of it. But my SSD (single sided deafness) and profound tinnitus make listening to loud music difficult. And so a strange fact hung in the air: I'd made an album that was hard for me to listen to."

"I wondered what it would be like to reimagine some of my favorite songs from MONO in a totally different way," she continues. "A softer one. That's how I'm Making Friends with the Silence was born."

You can listen to the updated versions of the songs "Punisher" and "Carsick" now via digital outlets.

Along with the EP news, K.Flay has announced a 2025 U.S. tour, kicking off Feb. 24 in Sacramento, California. The outing will crisscross the U.S. before wrapping up back on the West Coast on March 29 in Los Angeles.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KFlay.com.

﻿("Carsick" video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.