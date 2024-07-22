Kevin Parker is working on new Tame Impala album: "I'm loving how excited I am by it"

A new Tame Impala album is in the works.

Speaking to The Guardian about the progress of a follow-up to 2020's The Slow Rush, frontman Kevin Parker shares, "All I can say is that I'm working on it."

"It's not finished yet, but I think it'll be there soon," he continues. "I'm loving how excited I am by it – for me, with Tame Impala, if I'm not feeling inspired, there's no f****** point in doing it."

Meanwhile, Parker has been busy with a variety of other projects, including launching a collection with the Paris fashion brand A.P.C. and working on pop star Dua Lipa's new album, Radical Optimism. He also joined Lipa live during her headlining set at Glastonbury in June.

"Dua headlining Glastonbury ... is something she has wanted to do since she was a kid," Parker says. "I felt like I had a seat in someone's dream that they were living – I was just happy to be a part of it."

