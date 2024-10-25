Kate Bush is 'very keen to start working on a new album'

Could we finally be getting a new Kate Bush album? As they say, stranger things have happened.

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, the "Running Up That Hill" artist notes that she's currently "caught up doing a lot of archive work," including updating her website and compiling a lyric book, but once she's done with that, she's "very keen to start working on a new album."

"I've got lots of ideas and I'm really looking forward to getting back into that creative space, it's been a long time," Bush says.

She adds, "Particularly [in] the last year, I've felt really ready to start doing something new."

Bush's most recent album is 2011's 50 Words for Snow.

As for performing live, which she hasn't done since 2014, Bush says, "I'm not there yet." Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, who's long been friends with Bush, recently made headlines by sharing that he "tried persuading" her to return to the live stage.

Of course, even the fact that Bush gave an interview is noteworthy, as she's long held a reputation for being press-shy. She did also take part in one in 2022 amid the "Running Up That Hill" resurgence, driven by its placement in Stranger Things.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.