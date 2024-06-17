Kaleo releases cover of Icelandic lullaby for Icelandic National Day

Elektra

By Josh Johnson

Kaleo is celebrating their home country's independence with new music.

The Icelandic rockers have shared a cover of the lullaby “Sofðu Unga Ástin Mín," which translates to "Sleep my young darling." The track coincides with Icelandic National Day, which takes place on June 17 and marks the foundation of the Republic of Iceland.

You can listen to the recording now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying visualizer on YouTube.

Kaleo's released two original new songs in 2024, "Lonely Cowboy" and "Rock N Roller." Their most recent album is 2021's Surface Sounds.

