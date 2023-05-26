Julian Casablancas releases new song "Prophecy of the Dragon" with The Voidz

Cult Records

By Josh Johnson

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new song with his side project, The Voidz.

The track is called "Prophecy of the Dragon" and, according to a press release that claims to be "created by artificial intelligence and ... given zero biased prompts," features "hard riffs, poetic lyrics, and rhythmic aptitude."

You can take a listen for yourself now via digital outlets.

"Prophecy of the Dragon" follows several one-off Voidz singles from over the past couple years, including a bonus track on the recently released 10-year anniversary reissue of Daft Punk's Random Access Memories, which the so-called AI press release describes as a song to "celebrate two robots getting a divorce."

The most recent Voidz album is 2018's Virtue.

Following a trip to Europe, The Voidz will play a four-date residency in San Francisco in June.

The Strokes, meanwhile, will be touring Asia this summer, followed by a pair of U.S. headlining dates at Colorado's Red Rocks and New York City's Forest Hills Stadium in August. Their latest record is 2020's The New Abnormal.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!