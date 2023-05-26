Julian Casablancas releases new song "Prophecy of the Dragon" with The Voidz

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new song with his side project, The Voidz.

The track is called "Prophecy of the Dragon" and, according to a press release that claims to be "created by artificial intelligence and ... given zero biased prompts," features "hard riffs, poetic lyrics, and rhythmic aptitude."

You can take a listen for yourself now via digital outlets.

"Prophecy of the Dragon" follows several one-off Voidz singles from over the past couple years, including a bonus track on the recently released 10-year anniversary reissue of Daft Punk's Random Access Memories, which the so-called AI press release describes as a song to "celebrate two robots getting a divorce."

The most recent Voidz album is 2018's Virtue.

Following a trip to Europe, The Voidz will play a four-date residency in San Francisco in June.

The Strokes, meanwhile, will be touring Asia this summer, followed by a pair of U.S. headlining dates at Colorado's Red Rocks and New York City's Forest Hills Stadium in August. Their latest record is 2020's The New Abnormal.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

