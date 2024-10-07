Julian Casablancas, The 1975 featured on Charli XCX's ﻿'Brat﻿' remix album

By Josh Johnson

Julian Casablancas and The 1975 are featured on the upcoming remix edition of Charli XCX's hit Brat album.

The Strokes frontman contributes to a new version of the song "Mean girls," while Matty Healy and company hop on an updated take on "I might say something stupid."

The compilation, dubbed Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, is due out Friday. It also includes the previously released remixes of "Girl, so confusing" and "Guess," featuring Lorde and Billie Eilish, respectively.

