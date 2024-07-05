Julian Casablancas' The Voidz announces new album, '﻿Like All Before You'

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has announced a new album with his band The Voidz.

The upcoming record is titled Like All Before You and is due out in September. You can listen to its instrumental opener, called "Overture," now via digital outlets. The track also soundtracks a trailer for the album.

Like All Before You is the third Voidz album and the first since 2018's Virtue. The group has released a number of one-off singles in between, the most recent of which being February's "All the Same."

The most recent Strokes record is 2020's The New Abnormal.

