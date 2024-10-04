Judah & the Lion hopes to "tell the story of 'The Process'" on US headlining tour

Judah & the Lion will launch a U.S. tour in support of their new album, The Process, Friday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Speaking to ABC Audio, frontman Judah Akers shares that he wants the tour to "tell the story of The Process," which is structured around the five stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

"We're really dreaming big just as far as, like, connecting with this music with our fans," says mandolinist Brian Macdonald.

"If me and Brian had our best wishes, this would be our biggest record," Akers adds. "We poured ourselves into it so much lyrically, and it is kind of a heart-on-your-sleeve record."

While the tour's set list will focus mostly on The Process, the shows will also feature some older material, which the duo hopes to fit in thematically with the album.

"If we figure out how to put, like, old songs in the 'Anger' section, I think that would be kinda fun, like 'Over My Head' or 'Don't Mess with My Mama,'" Akers says.

Beyond the songs they choose to play, Akers hopes the shows will resonate emotionally with the audience.

"I think we really, like, just want to provide a space and an atmosphere that helps people heal and grow," he says.

