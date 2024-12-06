Josh Homme, Dave Gahan & more play Mark Lanegan tribute concert

The tribute concert to late Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan took place Thursday in London, and featured performances by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, among others.

In his first public performance since canceling shows due to his health, Homme played Lanegan songs including "Carnival" and "Come to Me," according to NME's recap of the show. The Kills' Alison Mosshart also sang with Homme on "Come to Me."

"As someone who got the pleasure of spending way too much time with Mark Lanegan, let me tell you he would have pretended to hate this," Homme said. "But he would have loved to see you all here tonight."

Gahan performed throughout the night, opening the show with a rendition of "Sideways in Reverse" and closing it with "Hit the City" alongside Lanegan's widow, Shelley.

Other performers included Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders, Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie and Greg Dulli of The Afghan Whigs, who also played with Lanegan in The Gutter Twins.

Lanegan died in February 2022. The tribute was held about a week after what would've been his 60th birthday.

