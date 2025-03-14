Jimmy Eat World headlining 2025 Furnace Fest

2024 When We Were Young Music Festival Bryan Steffy/Getty Images (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Eat World is headlining the 2025 Furnace Fest, taking place Oct. 3-5 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The bill also includes headliners Dropkick Murphys and Knocked Loose, plus Suicidal Tendencies, Less Than Jake, Say Anything, Saves the Day, Anberlin, Converge and Norma Jean.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FurnaceFest.us.

You can also catch Jimmy Eat World live playing Coachella in April and touring with The Offspring starting in July.

