Jimmy Eat World launching Reverb shop

Jimmy Eat World will be selling studio and stage-used gear in their own Reverb shop.

The items up for sale include amps, keyboards and effects pedals, as well as various signed posters.

"Over the years we've accumulated a lot of musical equipment—stuff we've used for touring and recording across the world," says frontman Jim Adkins. "Now, we're willing to pass some of our beloved gear along to you."

The Jimmy Eat World Reverb shop launches Nov. 20. For more info, visit Reverb.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.