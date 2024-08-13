Jimmy Eat World announces ﻿'Futures' anniversary show

Interscope Records

By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Eat World has announced a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Futures.

The show takes place Oct. 17 in "The Middle" band's hometown of Phoenix and will feature a full-album performance of Futures. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Along with the anniversary show, Jimmy Eat World is releasing their performance of Futures during their 2021 Phoenix Sessions streaming series on vinyl. They're also putting their Surviving: Phoenix Sessions set, featuring a performance of their 2019 album in full, out on vinyl.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World will play another album, 2001's Bleed American, in full during the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!