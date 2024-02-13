Jimmy Eat World hints at 25th anniversary ﻿'Clarity﻿' plans: "Stay tuned"

The 25th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's 1999 album Clarity is coming up, and "The Middle" outfit is hinting at plans to celebrate.

In a Facebook post, the band writes, "Clarity is turning 25...stay tuned for more to come!"

Clarity was the third Jimmy Eat World album and is considered by some among the most influential releases of the '90s emo scene. The group followed Clarity with their mainstream breakout album, 2001's Bleed American, which spawned the hit "The Middle."

Meanwhile, Jimmy Eat World is prepping to hit the road with Fall Out Boy. The trek kicks off February 28 in Portland.

Jimmy Eat World will also be playing the 2024 When We Were Young festival in October, during which they're performing Bleed American in full.

