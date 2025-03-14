A jigsaw falling into place? Radiohead fuel speculation with legal move

Radiohead hasn't released a new album in nearly a decade, but a new legal filing by the band has fans speculating that music might be on the way.

The five members of the "Creep" outfit have formed a limited liability partnership called RHEUK25, as seen on a U.K. government website.

As Pitchfork points out, Radiohead took similar legal action leading up the release of their last album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, as well as around the time of their 2021 Kid A Mnesia reissue.

The LLP creation may also hint at a possible Radiohead tour. We haven't had one of those since 2018, though bassist Colin Greenwood said in a September interview that the band had recently rehearsed together.

While Radiohead has been inactive, frontman Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have been busy with their side project The Smile, releasing three albums since 2022. Yorke also just announced a collaborative album with electronic artist Mark Pritchard, due out May 9.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.