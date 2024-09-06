Jet premieres first new single in 15 years

By Josh Johnson

Jet has once again landed with new music.

The "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" rockers have returned with a single called "Hurry Hurry," marking their first original track in 15 years.

"Hurry Hurry" is also accompanied by a cover of the Italian song "Un'Avventura" as a B-side, which is sung in half English, half Italian.

If you think that sounds so fine and you really want to make it yours, you can listen to "Hurry Hurry" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

Jet's most recent album is 2009's Shaka Rock. In 2017, they were featured on a song called "My Name Is Thunder" by electronic act The Bloody Beetroots.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

