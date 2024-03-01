The Jesus & Mary Chain's Reid brothers announce ﻿'Never Understood'﻿ memoir

Brothers and The Jesus & Mary Chain co-founders Jim and William Reid have announced a memoir called Never Understood.

"William and Jim tell the full story of one of Britain's greatest guitar bands for the very first time," a description of the book reads. "A wildly funny and improbably moving chronicle of brotherly strife, feedback, riots, drug and alcohol addiction, eternal outsiders and extreme shyness, that also somehow manages to be a love letter to the Scottish working-class family."

Never Understood will be released in the U.S. on September 3 and is available now to preorder.

Before Never Understood arrives, you'll be able to hear the new Jesus & Mary Chain album Glasgow Eyes, due out March 22.

