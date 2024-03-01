The Jesus & Mary Chain's Reid brothers announce ﻿'Never Understood'﻿ memoir

Download Festival at the Shoreline Amphitheater Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Brothers and The Jesus & Mary Chain co-founders Jim and William Reid have announced a memoir called Never Understood.

"William and Jim tell the full story of one of Britain's greatest guitar bands for the very first time," a description of the book reads. "A wildly funny and improbably moving chronicle of brotherly strife, feedback, riots, drug and alcohol addiction, eternal outsiders and extreme shyness, that also somehow manages to be a love letter to the Scottish working-class family."

Never Understood will be released in the U.S. on September 3 and is available now to preorder.

Before Never Understood arrives, you'll be able to hear the new Jesus & Mary Chain album Glasgow Eyes, due out March 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!