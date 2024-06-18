The Jesus and Mary Chain & The Psychedelic Furs co-headlining US tour

Primal Scream Perform At Crystal Palace Bowl Burak Cingi/Redferns (Burak Cingi/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Fans of '80s alternative, rejoice!

The Jesus and Mary Chain and The Psychedelic Furs have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour. The joint outing begins Sept. 29 in Philadelphia and wraps up Nov. 9 in Inglewood, California.

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheMaryChain.com or ThePsychedelicFurs.com.

The Jesus and Mary Chain released a new album, Glasgow Eyes, in March. The most recent Psychedelic Furs album is 2020's Made of Rain.

