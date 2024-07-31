Jerry Cantrell premieres video for new "Vilified" single

By Josh Johnson

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has premiered the video for "Vilified," the lead single off his upcoming solo album, I Want Blood.

The clip follows a man who goes on a very strange journey — including getting pushed into a hole, this-is-Sparta style — in between shots of Cantrell rocking the grungy track. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

I Want Blood is due out Oct. 18. It's the follow-up to 2021's Brighten.

Cantrell is currently on a U.S. tour with Bush.

