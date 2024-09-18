Jane's Addiction releases new song "True Love" following onstage fight & tour

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction may have combusted onstage, but things apparently have been better in the studio.

The "Been Caught Stealing" outfit has premiered a new song called "True Love." It arrives less than a week after frontman Perry Farrell threw a punch at guitarist Dave Navarro during a show in Boston on Sept. 13, which led to the band canceling the remainder of their tour and announcing they were taking "some time away as a group."

Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins issued a statement reading, "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour." Farrell later apologized for his "inexcusable behavior."

You can listen to "True Love" now via digital outlets. It follows the July single "Imminent Redemption," which marked the first fresh release from the Jane's classic lineup of Farrell, Navarro, Avery and Perkins in 34 years.

In a Rolling Stone interview published in August, Navarro said that a new Jane's album was "more than likely going to happen," but that, of course, was before any onstage punches happened.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!