Jane's Addiction classic lineup feels "Imminent Redemption" on first new song together in 34 years

Jane's Addiction

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction has premiered a new song called "Imminent Redemption."

The track marks the first original material from the "Been Caught Stealing" outfit's classic lineup --frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery -- since their 1990 album Ritual de lo Habitual was released 34 years ago.

"It is different this time," Jane's says. "To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It's time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane's Addiction. 'Imminent Redemption' is only the beginning."

You can listen to "Imminent Redemption" now via digital outlets.

Jane's will launch a U.S. tour alongside Love and Rockets in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!