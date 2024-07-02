Jane's Addiction scraps second show on European tour

By Josh Johnson

After canceling a show in Amsterdam on Monday, Jane's Addiction has now scrapped a second stop on their European tour.

The affected date was scheduled for Wednesday in Luxembourg. In a Facebook post Tuesday, the band writes, "Canceling is the very last thing we want to do, and despite our best efforts and receiving further medical advice, it is not going to be possible to perform."

In announcing the first cancellation, the "Been Caught Stealing" rockers shared they were dealing with "an unforeseen illness within the band."

The statement did not mention the nature of the illness, though guitarist Dave Navarro was sidelined from touring for two years due to long COVID-19. He finally returned to the band in May, which marked the first time the classic Jane's lineup — Navarro, frontman Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery — had played together in 14 years.

Jane's has one more stop scheduled on their European tour, set for Thursday in Belgium. They'll launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!