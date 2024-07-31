Jack White's ﻿'No Name﻿' album to be released wide on Friday

Jack White's surprise No Name record is getting a wide release.

As previously reported, the album was secretly released on vinyl only in the "Seven Nation Army" rocker's Third Man Records stores on July 19. Two weeks later, it'll officially be available via digital platforms on Friday.

A limited-edition blue vinyl version of No Name will be released in TMR stores on Thursday and at select independent stores on Friday. A standard black vinyl edition will be available to preorder starting Friday.

No Name is the follow-up to White's two 2022 albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. Here's the track list:

"Old Scratch Blues"

"Bless Yourself"

"That's How I'm Feeling"

"It's Rough on Rats (If You're Asking)"

"Archbishop Harold Holmes"

"Bombing Out"

"What's the Rumpus?"

"Tonight (Was a Long Time Ago)"

"Underground"

"Number One with a Bullet"

"Morning at Midnight"

"Missionary"

"Terminal Archenemy Endling"

