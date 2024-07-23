Jack White headlining 2024 Desert Daze festival

After surprise-releasing a new album, Jack White has announced a festival headlining set.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker leads the lineup for Desert Daze 2024, taking place Oct. 10-13 in Lake Perris, California. The bill also includes The Mars Volta, Cigarettes After Sex, Sleep, Liz Phair, The Kills and Death from Above 1979 playing their 2004 debt, You're a Woman, I'm a Machine.

Additionally, the festival will feature a talk between The Mars Volta's Cedric Bixler-Zavala and Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit DesertDaze.org.

White's album was released Friday on vinyl only and was included without notice alongside purchases made at Third Man Records stores. White has since taken to Instagram to tag The Raconteurs drummer Patrick Keeler, frequent touring bassist Dominic Davis and keyboardist Bobby Emmett, perhaps suggesting the lineup for the record.

