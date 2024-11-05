Jack White, Radiohead, Rage, Pearl Jam & more make 'Rolling Stone's' ranking of 50 best 'SNL' performances

By Josh Johnson

Rolling Stone has put together a ranking of what it calls the 50 best musical performances on Saturday Night Live.

Among those that made the cut are Radiohead playing "The National Anthem" in 2000 at #5, Rage Against the Machine playing "Bulls on Parade" in 1996 at #8, Jack White playing "Ball and Biscuit" in 2020 at #9, Pearl Jam playing "Alive" in 1992 at #14 and Nirvana playing "Rape Me" in 1993 at #22.

For #1, Rolling Stone picked David Bowie's performance of "The Man Who Sold the World" in 1979.

Also on the list are The Replacements, R.E.M., Phoebe Bridgers, The Pogues, U2, Billie Eilish, Hole, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Strokes and The Smashing Pumpkins.

