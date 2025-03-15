Jack White & Eddie Vedder keep on 'Rockin' in the Free World' together during Tokyo concert

ABC/Nicole Wilder; ABC
By Josh Johnson

Jack White and Eddie Vedder were rocking together in Japan.

The Pearl Jam frontman made a surprise appearance during the "Seven Nation Army" artist's show in Tokyo on Saturday and joined him for a collaborative performance of Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

That the two would jam together on that particular song seemed almost inevitable. Pearl Jam has long covered "Rockin' in the Free World" during their live shows, while White just played it during February's SNL50: The Homecoming Concert special, which also featured Vedder.

Eddie's wife Jill Vedder also posted footage of White's show from backstage, capturing his performance of the White Stripes song "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground."

White is currently touring in support of his latest solo album, No Name. Following a second show in Tokyo on Monday, he'll return to the U.S. for a run of dates beginning in April.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

