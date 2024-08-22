Jack White announces Washington, DC, shows

Jack White has added Washington, D.C., to his pop-up tour.

The shows will take place Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at the Black Cat and 9:30 Club venues, respectively. Tickets will go on sale to members of the Third Man Records Vault starting Friday at 10 a.m. ET, then for the general public at noon ET.

Sign-up for a chance at tickets is open now.

The D.C. shows are part of White's ongoing tour in support of his latest solo album, No Name, the stops of which are being "announced as close to the show date as possible."

"People keep saying that these are 'Pop up shows' we've been playing," White said. "Well, you can call them whatever you want, but we are on tour right now. These are the 'shows.'"

