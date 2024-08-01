Jack White announces intimate Detroit concert

Jack White is returning home for an intimate concert in Detroit.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker will headline St. Andrew's Hall on Aug. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET for members of the Third Man Records Vault and at noon ET for the general public.

You can register for a chance at tickets now.

The Detroit show follows several other recent last-minute White concerts, which took place in Nashville, and Atlanta and Athens, Georgia.

Meanwhile, White will officially release his surprise album, No Name, on Friday. The record was originally released in July on vinyl only without warning in Third Man Records stores.

