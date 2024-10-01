Jack Antonoff announces campaign to open public, affordable recording studios

Jack Antonoff has announced a campaign to open public, affordable recording studios.

In an Instagram post, the Bleachers frontman writes, "I dream of the studio being a place that anyone can access, not just those with the money to do so."

"It should be a place that all people can experience and find out if they are meant to be in there," Antonoff continues.

The campaign will begin with building studios in LGBTQ+ youth shelters in partnership with Antonoff's Ally Coalition organization.

"From there we will have a network of engineers that we will fund who will train people at these sites," Antonoff explains. "Our plan is to build these spaces, pay for maintenance and engineering and let the centers give out the time slots for people to use them. From there we can start to expand into cities once we have it happening."

Addressing commercial studios, Antonoff writes, "This concept is strictly for those who cannot afford studio time in those spaces so it's my belief that this is helpful to our spaces as well."

Antonoff asks anyone with the interest and means to help the initiative to reach out to studio@theallycoalition.org.

