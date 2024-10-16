Jack Antonoff announces 2024 Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert

By Josh Johnson

Jack Antonoff has announced the 2024 edition of the Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert supporting LGBTQ+ youth.

The show takes place Dec. 17 n New York City. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For more info, visit TheAllyCoalition.org.

The 2024 lineup, which is curated by the Bleachers frontman, has not yet been announced, but past concerts have featured artists including Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde and Kacey Musgraves.

Jack cofounded The Ally Coalition alongside his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, in 2013. The 2024 show marks the 10th edition of the Talent Show benefit.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

