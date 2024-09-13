Is The Cure's new album dropping Nov. 1?

By Josh Johnson

Could 2024 be the year we actually get a new Cure album?

The "Friday I'm in Love" outfit has long been teasing a follow-up to their 2008 effort, 4:13 Dream, with frontman Robert Smith declaring on multiple occasions that it would arrive by the end of the year, only for the calendar to flip without a new Cure record.

Now, however, we may have evidence of an imminent release date. Fans who signed up for The Cure's mailing list via their newly updated website are reporting that they've received postcards featuring the previously revealed title Songs of a Lost World and the Roman numerals for 1, 11 and 2024, suggesting a possible Nov. 1 release date.

Meanwhile, The Cure is releasing a vinyl single featuring live recordings of two previously unreleased songs, "And Nothing Is Forever" and "I Can Never Say Goodbye," on Oct. 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

