Is The 1975's Matty Healy engaged?

It appears that The 1975 frontman Matty Healy is engaged.

Healy and his girlfriend, musician and model Gabbriette, attended pop star Charli XCX's concert in New York City on Tuesday. Amid photos from the show, Gabbriette posted a photo of her sporting new jewelry on her wedding ring finger, which Healy reposted on his Instagram Story.

Gabbriette writes in the caption, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT." Charli just released a new album called Brat, and is engaged to another member of The 1975, drummer George Daniel.

According to People, Healy's mom, Denise Welch, confirmed that he and Gabbriette are engaged during Wednesday's episode of the British talk show Loose Women.

"I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged," Welch reportedly said. "They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York and I woke up this morning to the fact they've put it on Instagram. Instagram official."

Reports that Healy and Gabbriette were dating first surfaced in September, following his relationship with Taylor Swift earlier in 2023.

