Iris goes emo: Dashboard Confessional announces tour supporting Goo Goo Dolls

If you've ever wanted to hear "Hands Down" and "Iris" live in the same night, this is the best tour that we can ever remember.

Dashboard Confessional will be supporting Goo Goo Dolls' just-announced 2025 summer tour, kicking off July 13 in Phoenix. The outing wraps up Sept. 12 in Camdenton, Missouri.

In a statement, Goo Goo frontman John Rzeznik calls Dashboard "one of the last great American rock bands."

"It's gonna be a summer of loud music and good friends and I can’t wait to get it going!" Rzeznik says.

Presales begin Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit GooGooDolls.com.

