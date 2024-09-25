Interpol releases 20th anniversary ﻿'Antics﻿' reissue

By Josh Johnson

Interpol has released a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 album, Antics.

The expanded set is available now via digital outlets and includes a full live recording of Interpol's 2005 show in Mexico City. The digital version also includes an exclusive B-side called "Direction."

The reissue will also be released as a three-LP vinyl box set and as a single red LP. The box set is made-to-order and is available to preorder now through Nov. 14 ahead of its 2025 release. The single LP is due out Oct. 25.

Additionally, Mexico is getting its own exclusive tri-color EP, available Nov. 9-14 during the Matador Records pop-up at Mexico City's Vavava shop.

Interpol will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Antics on a U.S. tour kicking off in November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!