Interpol releases 20th anniversary ﻿'Antics﻿' reissue

Interpol has released a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 album, Antics.

The expanded set is available now via digital outlets and includes a full live recording of Interpol's 2005 show in Mexico City. The digital version also includes an exclusive B-side called "Direction."

The reissue will also be released as a three-LP vinyl box set and as a single red LP. The box set is made-to-order and is available to preorder now through Nov. 14 ahead of its 2025 release. The single LP is due out Oct. 25.

Additionally, Mexico is getting its own exclusive tri-color EP, available Nov. 9-14 during the Matador Records pop-up at Mexico City's Vavava shop.

Interpol will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of Antics on a U.S. tour kicking off in November.

