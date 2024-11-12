Interpol announces '﻿Live at Third Man Records'﻿ album

Interpol has announced a new live album, recorded at Jack White's Third Man Records in Nashville.

The set, fittingly titled Live at Third Man Records, is due out Dec. 6. It was recorded using Third Man's signature direct-to-acetate method, which cuts a vinyl of a performance as it's happening.

You can listen to the Live at Third Man Records performance of the song "Say Hello to the Angels" now via digital outlets.

Interpol's most recent album is 2022's The Other Side of Make-Believe. They're launching a U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album Antics on Nov. 18 in Chicago.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.