Interpol adds dates to 20th anniversary '﻿Antics'﻿ tour

By Josh Johnson

Interpol has added three more U.S. cities to their U.S. tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Antics album.

The band will play Boston on Dec. 1, their hometown of New York City on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, and Philadelphia on Dec. 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. Members of Interpol's Big House fan club will have access to a presale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit InterpolNYC.com.

Antics, Interpol's sophomore album, was released in September 2004, and spawned the singles "Evil" and "Slow Hands."

Interpol previously announced 20th anniversary Antics shows taking place in Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles in November.

