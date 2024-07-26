Imagine Dragons shares new "Nice to Meet You" performance video

IMAGINE DRAGONS ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has shared a new performance video for "Nice to Meet You," a track off their new album, Loom.

The clip, which was filmed in the Los Angeles studio where ID recorded Loom, is part of Vevo's Extended Play series.

"This Extended Play was the perfect opportunity to collaborate on a unique live take that's extra special for the fans – bringing them to the very place where Loom was created," says Vevo's JP Evangelista, SVP of content, programming & marketing. "Playing on the lights and tone in the studio's intimate setting, the feel of the performance really captures the contrasting duality of the album: heavy, reflective lyrics and whimsical, escapist instrumentation."

You can watch the "Nice to Meet You" performance streaming now on YouTube.

Loom, which also features the single "Eyes Closed," is out now. Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour July 30 in Camden, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

