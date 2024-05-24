Imagine Dragons drops new ﻿'Loom'﻿ track, "Nice to Meet You"

Imagine Dragons would like to introduce you to a new song off their upcoming album, Loom.

The track is called "Nice to Meet You" and is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying video, featuring a dancing Dan Reynolds, streaming on YouTube.

"Nice to Meet You" follows lead Loom single "Eyes Closed." The album also includes an alternate version of "Eyes Closed" featuring reggaeton artist J Balvin.

Loom is due out June 28. Imagine Dragons will launch a U.S. tour in July.

