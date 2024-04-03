Imagine Dragons premieres new single, "Eyes Closed"

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has premiered a new single called "Eyes Closed."

The track, which the "Radioactive" outfit has been teasing over the last few weeks, is available now via digital outlets. It's accompanied by a video that cuts between frontman Dan Reynolds making his way through a desert maze and crashing his car. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

In describing the sound of "Eyes Closed," Reynolds shares, "After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality."

"The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade," Reynolds says. "But some things will always remain the same. It's finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too."

"Eyes Closed" follows ID's 2023 single "Children of the Sky," and more new music is forthcoming. Their most recent album is the two-part Mercury, which was released over 2021 and 2022.

