Imagine Dragons teases video for ﻿'Starfield﻿' song "Children of the Sky"

Imagine Dragons is teasing the video for "Children of the Sky," the new song the band recorded for the video game Starfield.

The clip will premiere Tuesday, September 19, at noon ET, on YouTube. You can check out a 15-second preview, showing an astronaut preparing for a rocket launch, now via ID's Facebook.

The song "Children of the Sky" dropped in August. Upon its release, frontman Dan Reynolds shared, "The song, like [Starfield], asks some of the most difficult questions we face as humans trying to find our place in the universe."

Imagine Dragons' collaboration with Starfield, which is out now on Xbox Series X/S and PC, is one of several crossovers the band's had with the video game world. Their single "Warrior" was the theme song for the 2014 League of Legends World Championship esports tournament, and they recorded the 2021 song "Enemy" for League of Legends-inspired animated series Arcane.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.