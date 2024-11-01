Imagine Dragons releases new version of "Take Me to the Beach" featuring Jungeli

By Josh Johnson

Imagine Dragons has released a new version of "Take Me to the Beach," a song off the band's latest album, Loom.

The updated recording features Congolese-French singer Jungeli. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

ID has now released three different takes on "Take Me to the Beach," along with the original. The other alternate versions feature Indigenous Australian rapper Baker Boy and Italian rapper Ernia.

Loom was released in June, and also includes the lead single "Eyes Closed." Imagine Dragons just wrapped their U.S. tour in support of the album on Oct. 27 with the final night of a four-show stand in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

