Iggy and the Stooges' ﻿'Raw Power﻿' to be reissued as 7-inch single box set

Iggy and the Stooges' seminal 1973 album Raw Power is being reissued as a box set of 7-inch singles.

The collection, dubbed Raw Power - The 7-inch Edition, features the original David Bowie mixes of the album's eight tracks spread over four 7-inch singles, alongside two bonus outtakes EPs.

Raw Power - The 7-inch Edition will be released through the Third Man Records Vault, the subscription service of the Jack White-founded label. To snag a copy, you need to sign up for the Vault before Oct. 31 at midnight CT.

For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com/vault.

