iDKHOW splits with drummer Ryan Seaman "after a series of broken trusts"

I DONT KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME is down a member.

In a Facebook post, frontman Dallon Weekes shares that drummer Ryan Seaman "will no longer be participating in iDKHOW."

"After a series of broken trusts, it became necessary to let him go," Weekes writes of Seaman. "While it was very sad to lose a friend of fifteen years, iDKHOW is very important to me. It's how I provide for my family, and I take that very seriously."

Weekes, who used to play bass in Panic! at the Disco, formed iDKHOW alongside Seaman, and the duo broke out with their single "Choke." Their debut album, Razzmatazz, was released in 2021 and spawned the single "Leave Me Alone."

As for the future of iDKHOW, Weekes shares that he's recently finished a new record.

"Thank you all for being so incredibly patient," Weekes says. "The moxie and support that fans have show during this long process has been invaluable and sincerely appreciated."

