Hozier teases new song "July," announces new EP "coming soon"

On the second-to-last day in July, Hozier announced that he's going to be releasing a song called, you guessed it, "July."

He posted a video and photo montage on Instagram with the text, "Oh, hi. I wanted to share this song before the month ended and some photos I took around the time it was written." After the song plays for a while, and we see some lovely photos of landscapes and seascapes, the text continues, "The song is called 'July.' Hope you enjoy. New Music Coming Soon."

He wrote in the caption, "Seemed a shame not to let folks hear this in July. New EP coming soon, much love."

The new EP will be the follow-up to the EP he released in March, Unheard, which features songs that didn't make his last full-length album, Unreal Unearth. That EP features "Too Sweet," which became his first #1 in the U.S. and made him the first Irish act to top the Billboard Hot 100 since the late Sinéad O'Connor did it in 1990 with "Nothing Compares 2 U."

