Hozier reflects on "incredible" New York City show: "I struggle to find the words"

Hozier has shared a statement reflecting on his headlining show at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday, September 30.

"New York, I struggle to find the words," the "Take Me to Church" artist writes in a Facebook post. "Thank you to everyone who was there for the incredible love and support I felt at Madison Square Garden that night. I can't wait to come back."

The show also featured a surprise appearance by Hozier's father, who played drums during a cover of The Band's "The Weight."

"Sharing the stage with my Dad for the first time was a very special moment for me," Hozier says. "Thank you for letting me share it with you."

Hozier's currently on tour in support of his new album, Unreal Unearth, which features the single "Eat Your Young." The outing continues Tuesday, October 3, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

