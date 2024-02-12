Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & more playing Mavis Staples birthday concert

By Josh Johnson

Hozier and Nathaniel Rateliff are among the artists playing a tribute concert in honor of gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples' upcoming 85th birthday.

The show takes place April 18 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. PT.

"At the end of last year, I was talking about retiring," Staples says. "But after sitting with it for a while, I stopped myself and thought, 'Well, what would I do?' I asked the Lord, 'Why am I still here? What do you want of me? Have you kept me around for a reason?' And the only reason I could see is to sing my songs. That's why I'm still here, and I'm looking forward to this show with my friends singing my songs, too!"

The lineup also includes Black Pumas, Jackson Browne, Michael McDonald, Chris Stapleton, Grace Potter, Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, Norah Jones and Robert Randolph.

For more info, visit MavisStaples85.com.

