Hozier, Myles Smith included on 2025 ﻿'TIME﻿'100 list of Most Influential People

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Hozier and Myles Smith are among the 2025 TIME100 Most Influential People.

The "Too Sweet" artist is included in the "Artists" category, while the "Stargazing" singer makes it in the "Pioneers" category.

In a piece about Hozier's inclusion, Noah Kahan writes, "When an artist can create a sound so beautiful and melancholy, so full of symbolism and truth that you feel they must be from a different time, or a better world, you can't help but believe in magic. Hozier had me believing from the first note."

Smith's entry is written by his "Blink Twice" collaborator Shaboozey, who says, "Myles sees music as a limitless form of expression—and something meant to be shared with everyone. A singular talent, he has the ability to tell a compelling story over driven, energetic acoustic-guitar instrumentals with the sort of raw timbre that proves singer-songwriter music is still alive in the age of Top 40."

The 2025 TIME100 Most Influential People honorees will be celebrated during a gala taking place April 24, which will air as a TV special May 4 on ABC. The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

