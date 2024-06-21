Hozier hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿'s' Alternative Airplay chart with "Too Sweet"

Hozier's "Too Sweet" success is getting even sweeter.

After becoming his first-ever #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, the Irish musician has now reached the top spot on the Alternative Airplay chart for the first time with the viral hit.

Prior to "Too Sweet," Hozier had peaked at #2 on both the Hot 100 and Alternative Airplay with his 2013 breakout single, "Take Me to Church."

"Too Sweet" appears on Hozier's new Unheard EP, which follows his 2023 album, Unreal Unearth.

