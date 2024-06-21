Hozier hits #1 on ﻿'Billboard﻿'s' Alternative Airplay chart with "Too Sweet"

HOZIER ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Hozier's "Too Sweet" success is getting even sweeter.

After becoming his first-ever #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, the Irish musician has now reached the top spot on the Alternative Airplay chart for the first time with the viral hit.

Prior to "Too Sweet," Hozier had peaked at #2 on both the Hot 100 and Alternative Airplay with his 2013 breakout single, "Take Me to Church."

"Too Sweet" appears on Hozier's new Unheard EP, which follows his 2023 album, Unreal Unearth.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    St. Pete Pride 2024

    2024 St Pete Pride Parade, presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!