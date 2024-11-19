Hozier headlining inaugural Zootown Music Festival

Hozier is headlining the inaugural Zootown Music Festival, taking place July 4-5 in Missoula, Montana.

The festival takes its name from a common Missoula nickname. It was announced in a video narrated by actor J.K. Simmons, who lived in Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana.

"Zootown is a place where everyone is a storyteller, an artist, a dreamer," Simmons says. "It's time we had a festival to celebrate that Missoula magic."

The bill also includes Modest Mouse, Mt. Joy and headliner Kacey Musgraves. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. MT before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. MT.

For more info, visit ZootownFestival.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.