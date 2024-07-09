"Home" duo Good Neighbours announce first North American headlining tour

Some Action/Neon Gold/Avenue A

By Josh Johnson

"Home" duo Good Neighbours have announced their first North American headlining tour.

The outing begins September 3 in Toronto, and wraps up September 15 in Tempe, Arizona. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WeAreGoodNeighbours.com.

"Home," the debut Good Neighbours single, premiered in January. It currently sits in the top 15 on Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart, and its video has over 2 million YouTube views.

Good Neighbours have since released two more tracks, "Keep It Up" and "Daisies." They also just covered the Sabrina Carpenter hit "Espresso" for Australia's triple j radio.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

